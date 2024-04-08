Ards Arts Centre’s New Exhibitions

Part by Part, a solo exhibition by Louise French has opened in the Sunburst Gallery, Ards Arts Centre, Newtownards. Louise French is a recent graduate of Fine Art Painting from the National Art School, Australia, and is interested in the life-cycle of objects.

This exhibition presents a series of paintings and assemblages that engage the viewer in the material qualities of the pieces, while they consider present and future artefacts. By using waste materials for assemblages and as a source for painterly interpretations, the exhibition explores the tension between the aesthetic appeal of consumer objects which, at the same time, are a toxic token of the current environmental crisis.

By dissecting contemporary waste and considering its continued existence hundreds of years from now, Part by Part will act as a marker of time. The exhibition runs until Thursday 23rd May.

Pictures in Rock, an exhibition of photography by Keery Irvine, opens in Ards Arts Centre’s Georgian Gallery on Wednesday 17th April. The exhibition is part of Ards International Guitar Festival and will feature a curated selection of Keery Irvine’s career highlights. Expect images of local acts, including Guitar Festival headliner Dom Martin and Life-Time Achievement Award winners, Ronnie Greer and Pat McManus.

Keery specialises in photographing Blues and rock gigs and festivals and is the official photographer for the Rory Gallery tribute festivals in Ballyshannon, Dublin, Netherlands and Nantwich. Pictures in Rock runs until Saturday 27th April.

Ards Arts Centre is currently temporarily closed for maintenance work but will re-open on Tuesday 16th April. Everyone is welcome to attend a preview event for both exhibitions in the Arts Centre on Thursday 18th April, 7pm – 9pm.

For more information, visit: www.andculture.org.uk