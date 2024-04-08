Bangor RNLI launched 36 times in 2023 as lifesaving charity puts out its own Mayday call

Bangor RNLI is calling on members of the public to support the RNLI’s Mayday fundraising campaign, after revealing they launched on service 36 times last year.

With demand for its lifesaving services at a high, the charity is putting out its own ‘Mayday’ call, urging members of the local community to take part in the Mayday Mile – taking on the challenge of covering a mile a day for the month of May. All money raised will help to provide the charity’s vital lifesaving service, such as the training and equipment that is needed to keep its lifesavers safe, while they risk their own lives to save others.

Funds raised will help support the charity’s vital lifesaving work, including the provision of important training and kit for the volunteer lifeboat crews who readily risk their own lives to save others whenever the call for help comes in.

Bangor RNLI volunteer Glen McMahon says: ‘Summer is the busiest time of year for the RNLI, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water. Having recently marked the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, we’re putting out our call for help to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today and into the future.

‘As a charity we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.’

Sign up for the Mayday Mile now and find out more at rnli.org/SupportMayday