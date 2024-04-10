Bangor RNLI Receive Donations from Campbell College Kindergarten and Rotary Club of North Down

Bangor RNLI was delighted to receive two donations totalling £400 following fundraising drives to celebrate the charity’s 200th anniversary this year.

Young Henry Scott, presented RNLI volunteer John Montgomery with a cheque for £200 which were the proceeds of a collection by Campbell College Kindergarten.

The funds were raised and donated in memory of Henry’s late grandfather, Johnny Mullen. Johnny was a past crew member of Bangor RNLI and was a very popular and distinguished sailor, both internationally and on the water of Belfast Lough.

On the same day, Peter Bullock also presented a cheque donation for £200 to our volunteers John Montgomery, John Magowan and Chris Beale on behalf of the Rotary Club of North Down.

Peter Bullock said: “We take great pleasure in presenting Bangor RNLI this modest cheque to help with the running of Bangor RNLI. The volunteers here are a credit to the organisation and an integral part of our community.”

Byron Griffiths, Bangor RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “We are extremely grateful for these very generous donations from Campbell College Kindergarten and the Rotary Club of North Down. These funds will power our lifesaving work and help our volunteers to continue to save lives at sea.”

