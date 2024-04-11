Dr Sam’s Absolutely Flawless Roadshow

Belfast was the very first location for the landmark national roadshow event, Dr Sam’s Flawless Skin Tour.

Widely considered to be a beauty insider’s best-kept secret, Dr Sam Bunting is known as being one of the country’s leading experts in skin. The highly acclaimed dermatologist, who’s originally from Donaghadee, is famed for combining her expert knowledge of traditional dermatology with mainstream beauty through her work on TV and media, as presenter on TLC’s Extreme Beauty Disasters and her own dedicated YouTube channel. Regularly posting tips and tricks on how to get your skin back to its best and sharing her passion for myth-busting with her no-nonsense approach to skincare, Dr Sam has amassed an ever-growing legion of fans. Over 100 glamorous guests gathered at the Merchant Hotel for an evening with Dr Sam, which I was honoured to host. Delighted fans heard Dr Sam share her expert tips on the key to achieving individual skincare goals, the four steps to building your dream routine, and how to get get signature #GrownUpGlow. The Dr Sam’s Skincare line is now a complete, but compact, product range based on four pillars: cleanse, activate, hydrate, and protect. It targets global skin health with the right ingredients in the right combination at the right concentration to combat the signs of ageing and problem skin issues such as blemished, pigmentation, and redness.

If you’re serious about great-looking skin, head to drsambunting.com.

Nuala Meenehan

Girl About Town

To see more of our Girl About Town, check out our April issue of Ulster Tatler.

Photography by Ian Campbell.