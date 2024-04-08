Street Art Brings Vibrancy “Up the Cregagh, Down the Woodstock”

A community-led street art project funded by Belfast City Council’s Business Cluster and Community Grant Scheme and Department for Communities’ Revitalisation Programme has been delivered by a small group of local artists and businesses on the Cregagh and Woodstock Road.

The project’s completion coincides with Belfast 2024 – the city’s biggest ever creative and cultural celebration.

Chair of Belfast City Council’s Growth and Regeneration Committee, Councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, said: “It’s wonderful to see these vibrant, engaging artworks adding colour and interest to the Cregagh and Woodstock Road. It’s such a busy arterial route, connecting the natural oasis of Loop River, The Cregagh Glen and Lisnabreeny with the urban landscape of the Albert Bridge junction heading into Belfast city centre – so it’s really special to see that energy and nature reflected in this new street art. As well as encouraging greater pride in this area, I think it’s also going to attract lots more footfall and spend.”

Ruth Bothwell, local artist and business owner, explained: “The theme ‘Up the Cregagh, Down the Woodstock’ draws on inspiration from a popular local phrase used to describe ‘The Road’.”

In June 2023, Ruth and fellow local artist Alison Pascoe (Astrl Fibres) ran a series of community engagement workshops with over 140 pupils from Harding Memorial Integrated Primary and Euston Street Primary.

Alison explained: “As many of these pupils live and play in the area, they were able to contribute a unique perspective of what it means to grow up in a diverse urban community and they created their own vibrant, joyful street art.”

The primary school pupils’ ideas informed the artistic brief which was shared as an open call to individual street artists and arts organisations, generating huge interest from some of the UK and Ireland’s top street artists.

Lead funding applicant and local business owner, Phill Coulter, added: “You can already feel the positivity these artworks have brought to ‘The Road’ – they’re getting such a welcome reaction from residents, local businesses, and visitors alike. It’s a credit to the strong community spirit of the Cregagh and Woodstock Road.

“The project has been community-led from start to finish and that’s something the project team are really proud of.”

The five artworks are:

Site: Harding Memorial Integrated School

Artist: Ali Parks

Concept: Nature, fantasy and diversity in a graphic, folk-art, child-friendly style.

Site: Haus of Hair

Artist: Peachzz

Concept: Inspired by native flora and fauna found in local green spaces of Loop River and the Cregagh Glen.

Site: Gable Wall above Paragon

Artist: Zippy

Concept: Graphic font reading ‘Up the Cregagh’ located on a site marking the point where the Woodstock meets the Cregagh Road.

Site: Gordons Chemist

Artist: FGB and Katriona Sweeney

Concept: A fun and colourful interpretation of some of the area’s social and musical heritage – combining themes of local breakdancers in the ’80s with popular tea dances enjoyed by our older generation.

Site: Loca Hair

Artist: Visual Waste

Concept: A depiction of a familiar local character Artie Spiers and his horse and trap, including text reading ‘Down the Woodstock’.

For more information on Belfast City Council’s support for businesses, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/business.

For more details of Belfast 2024, go to www.belfast2024.co.uk.