Transport Through the Ages

North Down Museum recently opened a new exhibition, ‘Trains, Boats and Planes’, exploring and celebrating modes of transport through objects from the museum’s collection. The museum’s collection possesses a wealth of paintings and artefacts relating to transport and the curated display is a celebration of the movement of people by rail, sea and sky.

Visitors can see an array of artistic interpretations of magnificent vehicles, from the Coronation Scot train to the de Havilland Rapide aircraft flying over Bangor, to tall ships and warships in Bangor Bay. Many of the items have been put on display especially for the exhibition, offering a unique opportunity to view them.

Highlights include paintings by Bangor-born artist Norman Whitla and original travel and tourism posters that were issued by British Railways to promote Bangor in the 1950s.

Speaking about the exhibition, North Down Museum’s Manager, Arlene Matthews, said: “This exhibition highlights the huge impact that transport has made in shaping the history of our borough. Transportation has facilitated the growth of industry and opportunity in our towns and villages and continues to play an essential part of our daily lives.”

‘Trains, Boats and Planes’ is open in North Down Museum’s Long Gallery until Sunday 16th June. Admission is free.

For more information, visit: www.andculture.org.uk.