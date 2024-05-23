Bangor Castle Walled Garden Transformed into an Outdoor Gallery

The popular ForM Sculpture Exhibition will make a welcome return to Bangor Castle’s Walled Garden this June, promising an enchanting blend of art and nature throughout the month. Showcasing over 40 sculptures created by talented artists from across the island of Ireland, this unique outdoor setting invited visitors to observe art in a different way.

From imposing installations to more delicate pieces nestled amidst the flowers and foliage, the exhibition offers an array of artistic expressions for visitors to explore. Whether you are an avid art enthusiast or simply looking for a day out with the family, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at ForM.

Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Arts Officer, Patricia Hamilton, said: “We are delighted to present another fantastic ForM Sculpture Exhibition. Each year it grows from strength to strength and is a testament to the work of each artist. Bangor Castle Walled Garden is always a joy to visit, but during the month of June, the experience is enhanced with the addition of the sculptures and against the splendour of nature at its best.”

ForM Sculpture Exhibition opens on Saturday 1st June and will continue until Sunday 30th June. Walled Garden opening hours are: 10am – 8pm Monday to Thursday and 10am – 6pm at weekends and Bank Holidays. Admission is free.

Many of the sculptures are available to purchase and maps are available at each of the garden’s entrances to guide visitors around the exhibition.