Belfast Book Festival 2024 will take place over the course of 8 days in June (Thursday 6th – Thursday 13th) with a vibrant range of events and activities for adults and children in the Festival’s Hub – The Crescent Arts Centre.

Festival highlights include Margaret Drabble in conversation with Wendy Erskine and Colm Tóibín in conversation with Festival Patron Lucy Caldwell.

Other writers at the Festival include Sinéad Gleeson, Kevin Barry, Elaine Feeney, Martin Doyle, Paul Lynch, Louise Kennedy, Fergal Keane, Suzi Ronson, Nicola Tallant, AC Grayling and Eimear Ryan.

As well as this, there is a brilliant line-up of writers for children on Saturday 8th June: an audience with Jacqueline Wilson; readings with Martin Waddell alongside an exhibition celebrating his picture books; and launches of new work from Northern Ireland talent Ashling Lindsay and Colleen Larmour.

The poetry programme features celebrated US poet Marie Howe; and Belfast’s Dawn Watson and Scott McKendry; and there’s a special live edition of RTÉ Sunday Miscellany with new writing from a line-up that includes Jan Carson and Glenn Patterson.

Alongside bookable events, there’s a range of free activities including film poem screenings and a Poetry Jukebox. For the 3rd consecutive year the Festival is operating a Pay What you Decide Model.

For the full programme of events and to book tickets, visit: belfastbookfestival.com.