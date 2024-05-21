Bushmills 14 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey

The 14 Year Old from Bushmills marks an unmistakably different offering from the pioneers of Single Malt Irish Whiskey. A permanent addition to its prestigious portfolio, this exquisite new Malaga cask finished expression is unlike its sherry-inspired siblings. The 14 Year Old joins the iconic Bushmills 10, 16 and 21 Year Old core single malt range.

Unlike its sherry-inspired siblings from the Bushmills prestige range, the new 14 Year Old has a drop of something unmistakably different. Exclusively matured in first and second-fill bourbon barrels for a minimum of 14 years, it has them been finished for up to 12 months in rare Malaga casks which add a distinctively exotic, fruity profile.

Bursting with sweetness and fruitiness, it’s a true reflection of Bushmills’ restless pursuit of perfection, dedication to craft and commitment to never standing still.

Bushmills continues to spearhead growth of the Irish single malt category with an unmistakably different innovation.

Bushmills 14 Year Old is available across the island of Ireland with an RSP of €70/60 per bottle.