Caravaggio in Belfast

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio’s (1571 – 1610) ‘The Supper at Emmaus‘ (1601) is on display at Ulster Museum as part of the bicentenary celebrations for the National Gallery, London, and in a first for Belfast, has been reunited with his painting ‘The Taking of Christ‘ (1602), as part of the National Treasures exhibition.

Friday 10th May marks 200 years since the opening of the National Gallery in London and to mark the occasion, the National Gallery is loaning ‘national treasures’ from their collection to 12 museums and galleries across the UK.

‘The Supper at Emmaus‘ (1601) from the National Gallery and ‘The Taking of Christ‘ (1602) from The Jesuit Community in Dublin, with the support of the National Gallery in Dublin, will be displayed in the Spotlight Art Gallery from Friday 10th May until Sunday 1st September.

Both paintings were painted for the same patron, Ciriaco Mattei, and were originally displayed in the same family palace in Rome. Both paintings rarely travel and have hardly ever been seen together since the first quarter of the 17th Century.

The exhibition does not require any bookings and is free to attend.

To learn more, visit: www.ulstermuseum.org.