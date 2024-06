On Friday 17th May, Down Ladies Netball Club celebrated their 40th Anniversary at The Mill at Ballydugan. Members, current and former, attended the gala ball, along with co-founders Ann Trainer and Eileen Ferguson and Colleen Morrison, NMDC Sports Development Officer and guest speaker. Guests enjoyed a delicious meal, followed by an awards presentation and dancing to celebrate.

