Galgorm, Northern Ireland’s luxury, premier hotel renowned for its immersive experiences, has partnered with Natural Spa Factory to introduce the bespoke Cora Collection- an exclusive skin and hair brand featuring shampoo, conditioner, hand wash, hand lotion and body wash.

Aligning with Galgorm’s ethos, the Cora brand captures the spirit of the resort’s surroundings encapsulating the natural beauty of the 450 acres of lush parklands. Nestled beside the majestic River Maine, the resort draws inspiration from the rhythmic flow of the water, and it is this inspiration that has given birth to the Cora product range.

Cora, the Irish word for weir, encapsulates the essence of the River Maine weaving a narrative that connects to the heart of Galgorm’s surroundings. The new brand encompasses the river, dancing over the weir with grace and power, embodying the dynamic harmony of nature. This energy is harnessed in each bottle of Cora, bringing the purity of the river straight to the bespoke range of exclusive products.

Designed with meticulous care, this product range is tailored for the flagship Galgorm and all properties within The Collection, including The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick and The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn. It will also be available in the facilities in Galgorm Collection’s Belfast city centre restaurants Fratelli and Parisien.

In perfect harmony with a promise to natural, eco-conscious, and luxurious experiences, Natural Spa Factory is an independent business nestled amid the breathtaking beauty go Somersetand deep woven into a tapestry of cultural and natural richness. Both Galgorm and Natural Spa Factory’s commitments to excellence are reflected in the creation of Cora, which has been exclusively designed to cater to the unique needs of Galgorm’s guests and visitors.

The Cora Collection is vegan-friendly and devoid of harmful chemicals, making it an eco-conscious choice for guests. From the captivating fragrance of botanical wonders to the inclusion of skin-loving ingredients like Meadowfoam Seed Oil, and Shea Butter, Cora provides a sensory journey for both the skin and hair. What sets Cora apart is its universal fragrance – a harmonious blend of citrus fruit.

Tara Moore, Head of Spa Operations emphasising the significance of this collaborations, stated: “Our partnership with Natural Spa Factory is a commitment to responsible luxury. Aligned with our sustainability ethos, Cora’s cruelty-free formulations embrace bio-based surfactants, up cycled ingredients and natural antioxidants. Cora not only revitalises one’s body and soul but also pays homage to the well-being of our planet.”

Galgorm Collection is committed to being fully carbon neutrally 2030, pledging to be the first premier hospitality group on the island of Ireland to go fully green. A refill system containing Cora products will replace individual mini toiletries in all hotel rooms and suites across The Collection, significantly reducing plastic waste.

Galgorm Collection is a major employer in the region and has a workforce of over 1,000 staff an din 2023, it also became the first hospitality group on the island of Ireland to achieve official ‘Great Place to Work’ certification based on exceptional employee experience.

Cora is featured in guest rooms, spas and bathrooms throughout The Collection, allowing guests to immerse themselves in luxury regardless of the property. For those seeking to extend the experience beyond their stay, the Cora products are also available for purchase at Galgorm’s boutique and available to purchase online at www.galgorm.com.