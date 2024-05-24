Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Launch Winter Sun 25/26 Programme

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have unveiled their biggest ever Winter sun programme and put flights and holidays on sale for Winter 25/26 from Belfast International Airport, including a brand-new route to Majorca (Palma).

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have put ten Winter Sun destinations on sale from Belfast International Airport for Winter 25/26 to popular sunshine destinations in the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain (Alicante and Malaga), Majorca (Palma), Portugal (Faro and Madeira) and Turkey.

The exciting programme includes a brand-new Winter Sun route to Palma in Majorca, offering customers in the region access to the stunning Balearic Island for the first time next winter with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

The programme represents over 25 departing weekly flights from Belfast International Airport during peak periods. As the leading airline and largest winter tour operator to the Canary Islands and Madeira, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are offering unrivalled choice when it comes to reaching these popular sunshine destinations.

This announcement means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are the first airline and major tour operator to put Winter 25/26 on sale and the early release of the programme comes in response to demand from local holidaymakers looking to lock some winter sun holidays into their diaries.

As well as providing the opportunity to book early, the Winter 25/26 programme is the companies’ largest Winter Sun programme to date from Belfast International Airport, offering customers and independent travel agents more seats, choice and flexibility than ever before when it comes to reaching their favourite destinations in the Canary Islands, Spain, Majorca, Portugal and Turkey.

Yesterday’s announcement represents tee-terrific news for golfers too, with more Winter Sun golf holidays on sale than ever. This includes golf packages which have rounds of golf included at selected hotels across the Canary Islands, Antalya, Algarve and Mainland Spain.

The full Winter 25/26 Winter Sun programme from Belfast International Airport is as follows:

Brand-new weekly services to Palma

Tenerife (up to seven weekly services)

(up to seven weekly services) Lanzarote (up to five weekly services)

(up to five weekly services) Gran Canaria (up to three weekly services)

(up to three weekly services) Fuerteventura (up to two weekly services)

(up to two weekly services) Malaga (up to two weekly services)

(up to two weekly services) Alicante (up to two weekly services)

(up to two weekly services) Antalya (weekly services)

(weekly services) Faro (up to two weekly services)

(up to two weekly services) Madeira (weekly services)

The good news does not stop there, as the companies will be announcing details of their Ski, City Breaks and Discover More Iceland programmes for Winter 2025/2026 from Belfast International Airport over the coming months too.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Our Winter 25/26 Sun programme represents our biggest programme to date and we are very pleased to be putting ten sunshine destinations on sale from Belfast International Airport, including the launch of a brand-new route to Palma.

“With a fantastic selection of hotspots to choose from, we are giving holidaymakers lots of choice and flexibility to enjoy some winter sunshine. By launching our Winter Sun programme for 25/26 nice and early, customers can book ahead and lock in their getaway, while spreading the cost.

“With more people than ever wanting to swap the cold and rain of the UK in winter for some sunshine, we are expecting this new programme to sell quickly.

“We are confident that our Winter 25/26 season will be a fantastic success and we cannot wait to unveil more details of the exciting programme from Belfast International Airport very soon.”

Dan Owens, Chief Executive Officer, Belfast International Airport, said: “The addition of a new winter Palma route with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will be warmly welcomed by local holidaymakers seeking some winter sunshines.

“We are delighted that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continue to develop and expand their offering from Belfast International Airport, underlining their commitment to providing a wider choice of destinations for the local market.”

For further information and to book, visit: www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Independent travel agents can visit: trade.jet2holidays.com.