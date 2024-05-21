Lord Mayor’s Fun Day at Marrowbone Millennium Park

A fun day and football tournament event will take place at Marrowbone Millennium Park on Saturday 25th May in support of one of the Lord Mayor’s charities this year – Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues (TAMHI).

The event from 1pm – 4pm will feature free activities for all the family including arts and crafts, bouncy castles and street entertainers.

TAMHI in North Belfast is one of the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities for this year. The charity uses sport to raise awareness of mental health and promote positive mental fitness.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Ryan Murphy, said: “TAMHI provide incredible support for young people and organisations right across the city and beyond, and I’m delighted to have chosen them as one of my charities to support while in office.

“I’m honoured to launch and join this wonderful event at Marrowbone Millennium Park on Saturday afternoon and hope many people can come along and support the day as well as TAMHI.”

Mickey Meehan from TAMHI, said: “Being chosen as the Lord Mayor’s charity this year was massive, knowing that our work isn’t going unnoticed and giving our whole staff a boost.

“We can’t thank the Lord Mayor enough for his support but we can promise him that we will continue to strive to raise awareness of mental health issues and teach learnings with sports clubs, schools and the local community.”

For more information on TAMHI, visit: www.tamhi.org.