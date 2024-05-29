Victoria Launches Best Dressed at Armagh Show

All roads lead to the picturesque Gosford Forest Park, Markethill on Saturday 8th June for the return of the popular Armagh County Show. Victoria McDowell (pictured) of Spoilt Rotten Boutique will be keeping her eye out for style as she is set to judge the ‘Best Dressed’ competition at the show this year. Established in 2011 and based in Markethill, Spoilt Rotten Boutique offers the finest range of dresses, footwear and casual wear. Victoria will have a number of ladies modelling her fashion at the show.

Whether you go in wellington boots or high heels, Armagh County Show promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family!

Visit www.armaghshow.com or @armaghcountyshow on Facebook for more information.