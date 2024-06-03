ForM Sculpture Exhibition 2024 Winners Announced

Bangor Castle’s Walled Garden is once again adorned with artistic brilliance as the ForM Sculpture Exhibition 2024 officially opens its doors. The launch event, held on Thursday, May 30, was inaugurated by the Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Jennifer Gilmour, celebrating the creativity and innovation of this year’s talented artists.

Now in its 13th year, the ForM Sculpture Exhibition, organised by the Ards and North Down Borough Council, provides a unique platform for artists to create site-specific pieces inspired by the natural beauty of the garden. This year, over 40 captivating sculptures are seamlessly integrated into the garden’s lush landscape, inviting visitors to explore and reflect on the harmonious relationship between art and nature.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the 2024 competition winners. Judged by an esteemed panel of art experts—Betty Brown, Amanda Croft, and Pandora Butterfield—the winners were recognized for their outstanding contributions:

1st Place: Anushiya Sundaralingam

2nd Place: Joy Gray

3rd Place: Sally Houston

Highly Commended: Helen Hanse and Lucy Mulholland

Councillor Jennifer Gilmour praised the winners, stating, “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s ForM Sculpture Exhibition. The standard has been exceptional, and we look forward to enjoying your work throughout the month of June. The exhibition greatly enhances the visitor experience, and I encourage everyone to come and appreciate the artistry on display.”

Patricia Hamilton, Arts Officer for Ards and North Down Borough Council, echoed these sentiments, adding, “This year’s ForM Sculpture Exhibition is particularly exciting and diverse, featuring works created from materials such as bamboo, found objects, stone, ceramic, wood, and even cardboard. Each artist has risen to the challenge of complementing the garden’s unique environment, providing visitors with an enriched experience.”

The ForM Sculpture Exhibition runs until June 30, with free admission. Many of the sculptures are available for purchase, and maps can be obtained at the garden’s entrances to help guide visitors through the exhibition. Bangor Castle Walled Garden is open from 10am to 8pm Monday to Thursday, and from 10am to 6pm on weekends and Bank Holidays.

For more information, visit [www.andculture.org.uk]