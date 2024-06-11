Last minute gifting ideas? Celebrate Father’s Day with something unique: A Tour of McConnell’s Distillery

This Father’s Day, give the special man in your life a gift that’s as distinguished and memorable as he is – a visit to McConnell’s Distillery, which recently opened at the iconic Crumlin Road Gaol. Offering a unique blend of rich history, exquisite craftsmanship, and exceptional whiskey, McConnell’s Distillery tour tickets are the ideal way to celebrate and honour fathers figures everywhere.

Nestled in the heart of Belfast, McConnell’s Distillery is renowned for its storied legacy that dates back to 1776, when McConnell’s Irish Whisky was founded. The distillery tour is a journey through time, showcasing the meticulous process of whiskey making that has been perfected over centuries. From the selection of the finest grains to the art of distillation, visitors will gain an in-depth understanding of what makes McConnell’s Irish Whisky truly exceptional, whilst spending time invaluable time with their loved one.

The tour includes a guided walkthrough of the distillery’s state-of-the-art facilities, where guests can witness the whiskey-making process up close. The experience culminates in a tasting session of McConnell’s finest whiskies, allowing visitors to savour the distinct flavours and aromas that set this whiskey apart.

At McConnell’s Distillery, visitors can enjoy a drink at McConnell’s bar, or a coffee and delicious baked goods in their charming cafe. For the perfect souvenir, visitors can explore McConnell’s extensive gift shop, complete with stylish clothing, captivating books on the history of Irish whiskey, an assortment of whiskey-related accessories and of course, McConnell’s Signature Blend and Sherry Cask whiskies.