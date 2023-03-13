Belfast Children’s Festival Launch

Young at Art’s Belfast Children’s Festival turns 25 this year. And they are celebrating with a 10-day programme of activities that range from theatre, dance, music, art and interactive events.

At the recent programme launch, which took place at the Lyric Theatre, guests including media personality Denise Watson; composer and musician Neil Martin; and pupils from St Matthew’s Nursery School, were welcomed with bespoke cupcakes and party bags before finding out more about what’s on offer.

For more coverage and information on this event see our March issue, now on sale!