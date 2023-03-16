Rockport School held its upper sixth formal in the Holywood Suite at the Culloden Hotel just outside Belfast.

Among those in attendance were sixth form teachers Dawn Toland and Scott McIlveen.

Rockport School is a full day and independent boarding school for boys and girls, situated in Craigavad on the shores of Belfast Lough.

Rockport was founded by Geoffrey Bing in 1906 and is a Charitable Trust.

For more coverage of this event see our March issue, now on sale!