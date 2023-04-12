NI businesses set to go head-to-head at Clash of the Giants 2023

Some of Northern Ireland’s most recognisable brands are set to go head-to-head in Belfast on May 25th as NI Hospice kicks off the Clash of the Giants: the most exciting, fun and unconventional charity event of the year.

Sponsored by local ice hockey legends the Belfast Giants, this fast-paced event will raise much-needed funds for NI Hospice to allow the charity to continue providing specialist palliative care throughout Northern Ireland.

Starting off in style at the SSE Arena, Belfast, home of the Belfast Giants, Clash of the Giants brings together several teams from local businesses and organisations who will compete to be crowned the winner. Pitted off in a series of quirky and fun scavenger hunt activities, teammates will navigate the streets of Belfast to complete quickfire challenges that will truly put their teamwork and tenacity to the test.

Highlighted by organisers as ‘the most unique team-building experience out there’, this charitable event promises major benefits not only to NI Hospice but also to the companies who sign up.

Lauren Doherty, Interim Director at NI Hospice , said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with league champions, the Belfast Giants, for a charity event that’s sure to create some memories. I want to take the opportunity to thank them for their amazing support of this unique event. Aside from raising vital funds to help us continue caring for over 4,000 babies, children and adults every year, this event will bring teams together for some great craic in support of a great cause.

“Building on the support and engagement we saw last year following Elmer’s Big Belfast Trail, we’re returning to the streets of Belfast for another top-class corporate event. There will be some amazing top prizes on offer for our winners, including the use of a 16-person private suite at The SSE Arena to watch the Giants play. We’ll also have great spot prizes throughout the day for the lucky challengers. Be in no doubt, this will be a team-building day that participants will be talking about well into the future!

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, come on down and join the clash. Register your interest on our website www.nihospice.org/clash and we’ll be in touch.”

Speaking at the event’s official press launch at The SSE Arena, Laura Small, Relationship and Business Development Officer at the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting NI Hospice’s Clash of the Giants event. The charity’s work in our local communities is invaluable, and we’re proud to be playing our own role in helping put this event together. I would encourage businesses far and wide to sign up and get involved for this amazing cause.”

Participation at Clash of the Giants requires a deposit of £500 to secure your team’s place, with NI Hospice setting a minimum fundraising target of £1,500 per team. Teams are in groups of 10. All proceeds go towards supporting the delivery of specialist palliative care services.