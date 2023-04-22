Say ‘I do’ at the Galgorm

On Sunday 12th March, Galgorm held their Spring Wedding Showcase, where newly engaged couples were invited to view what makes Galgorm Resort a truly unique setting for a wedding.

Couples were treated to a showcase of Northern Ireland’s finest wedding suppliers who were on hand to inspire and share their expertise.

Galgorm’s team of highly experienced Wedding Planners welcomed guests to experience what makes a wedding at Galgorm a spectacular occasion.

Full coverage in our April issue, now on sale!