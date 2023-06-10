Victoria College Prep Gala Ball

The Culloden Estate and Spa hosted the Friends of Prep Gala Ball held by Victoria College Preparatory School on Saturday 13 May.

It was a wonderful evening of dining, music and dancing in beautiful surroundings with a sunset view over Belfast Lough.

A champagne reception was followed by an acoustic set by Dearbhlá Madden as guests dined, before the dance floor was set alight to live music by The Untouchables.

Full coverage in our June issue, on sale now!