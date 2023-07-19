Ulster Tatler’s Beauty Must Haves

By Rebecca Parker

Here at Ulster Tatler we love our beauty items whether it be make-up, skincare, fake tan or perfume. It also doesn’t help that our offices are very close to both a Boots and Superdrug, so you often find us taking a browse on our lunch breaks. The girls here have put together a list of our favourite beauty items that we use and have us looking and feeling our best!

Here are our Deputy Editor, Joanne’s top beauty picks:

BPerfect Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation

I wear the Chroma Luminous foundation everyday – it is lightweight and dewy, yet still provides plenty of coverage and it lasts all day!

2. BPerfect Ekin Su Radiant Glow Skin Perfector

I don’t know what it is about this product, but it gives my skin a touch of magic. I just apply a couple of pumps over my face before my foundation and it gives a gorgeous glow.

3. Skingredients Skin Shield SPF 50

Protecting my skin from sun damage is very important to me, so I use a SPF every morning along with my usual face moisturiser. The Skingredients SPF is lightweight and non-greasy, making it a great base before applying makeup.

4. Dermalogica Skincare Products

With my wedding coming up, I have adopted a specific skincare regime using Dermalogica products to get my skin looking its best for the big day. One of my favourite products is their Daily Milkfoliant, which gently exfoliates the skin, using natural ingredients.



5. Bellamianta Tan

Fake tan is such a hard thing to get right, but my favourite has to be Bellamianta. It is easily applied, gives a lovely colour and is long-lasting.

Here are our Event Co-Ordinator, Gemma’s top beauty picks:

Insanity Bronzing Mousse

I use the tanning mousse as it is very easy to apply and it gives a lovely, glowing natural tan.

2. Kiko Milano Radiant Touch Creamy Stick Highlighter

This product is a firm favourite in my make-up bag. I really like this product as it just completes my make-up and adds a lovely shimmer and glow to my cheeks.

3. Kiki Milano New Luxurious Lashes Maxi Volume Brush Mascara

This mascara is great and gives volume and added length to my eyelashes.

4. Caroline Herrera 212 Perfume

I love this perfume as it has a lovely, fresh scent and I always get compliments anytime I wear it.

5. Rimmel Lasting Finish 24 Hour Foundation

I love this foundation as it is lightweight, has great coverage and lasts for 24 hours.

Here are our Multi-Media Editorial Assistant, Rebecca’s top beauty picks:

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter

This product can be used under foundation or on its own for a more natural look. I adore this product as it gives my skin a healthy glow and feels very lightweight which is fab in the warmer weather.

2. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand

I had my eye on this product for a while and I finally received it as a gift for my birthday and it has changed the blush game for me. I wear the shade ‘Pinkgasm’ and it adds the loveliest rosy tint to your cheeks to brighten up your whole make-up look.

3. BPerfect Cosmetics Cronzer – Cream Bronzer

I was completely influenced after seeing this product all over TIk-Tok and it did not disappoint. It adds a lovely warm tone to your make-up look and blends so easily – 10/10 must have in your make-up bag.

4. Pearl Beauty Spotlight – Gold

As a girl who loves a bit of sparkle, I was ecstatic when this Northern Irish brand brought out their range of spotlight eyeshadows. I have them a few different shades but my favourite is the gold. It just adds the perfect touch of shimmer.

5. Jo Malone Cologne – Poppy & Barley

This is my absolute go-to scent when it comes to perfume. Every time I wear it, I get so many compliments and it lasts all day too which is great if you’re out for the day/night.