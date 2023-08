Miss Beth Millar, daughter of Alan and Kay Millar from Belfast, recently married Kieran Treadwell, son of Warren and Elizabeth Treadwell from London.

The wedding took place on 29th May 2023 at Stormont Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception at Castle Leslie Estate.

Beth wore a beautiful gown from The White Gallery, while Kieran wore a suit from Macangus & Wainwright, London.

Photography by Agape Stories.