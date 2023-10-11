Montague & O’Connor

Miss Aoife Montague, daughter of Turlough and Catherine Montague, recently married Stephen O’Connor, son of Danny and Martina O’Connor.

The wedding took place on 12th August 2023 at Holy Family Church, Belfast, followed by a reception at the Dark Horse and Waterman House.

Aoife wore a Biancoevento jumpsuit from Blue Lace Bridal, while Stephen wore a tuxedo from Bogarts, Belfast.

Photography by Jervis Wedding Photography.

Featured in the October issue of Ulster Tatler.