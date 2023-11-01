Lagan College Prize Celebration

Lagan College students, parents, governors and guest of honour, author Brian Rowan, came together to celebrate students’ achievements at their annual prize celebration. Principal Mrs McNamee MBE, alongside head students Tom Beattie and Noah Mitchell, shared some of their memorable moments from the 2022/23 academic year.

Author and journalist Brian Rowan gave an inspirational talk to the students, encouraging them to help move peace forward.

Special thanks to the talented music department, who opened and closed their time together.