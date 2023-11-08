LUNN’S PARTNERS WITH TUDOR TO OPEN FIRST MONOBRAND BOUTIQUE IN NORTHERN IRELAND

The leading luxury watch retailer, Lunn’s Jewellers has partnered with TUDOR Watch, to open TUDOR’s first mono-brand boutique in Northern Ireland. This boutique will be located in the prestigious Queen’s Arcade in Belfast City Centre and is due to open February 2024.

John Lunn, Managing Director of Lunn’s Jewellers said: “We have developed a fantastic relationship with TUDOR over the years, and we are thrilled to announce the opening of this new boutique; the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. The popularity and demand for the brand continues to grow, so we are delighted to be able to offer our clients this elevated in-store experience.”

A TUDOR spokesperson stated: “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with long standing partner Lunn’s, by opening the first TUDOR mono-brand boutique in Northern Ireland. Located in a prestigious location such as Queen’s Arcade, this boutique will grow our brand awareness further and give customers the opportunity to truly immerse themselves into the TUDOR spirit.”

The Lunn’s TUDOR boutique is set to open its doors within the well-established Queen’s Arcade in February 2024. The 47m² space will reflect the TUDOR style with red, black and grey colour hues combined with a mixture of high quality finishes. The materials chosen are used in a clean, streamlined, uncompromising manner. Satin-finish or brushed black, transparent red and structured white: the colours become textures. This concept allows the visitor to be fully immersed in the world of Tudor.

Queen’s Arcade remains one of Belfast’s signature landmarks, offering a premium shopping experience like none other. Steeped in history, it is the last remaining Victorian Arcade in the city and is now home to a variety of independent retailers and luxury boutiques, with TUDOR soon to be the latest exciting addition.

The TUDOR boutique will offer an exceptional range of men’s and women’s timepieces, including a range of classic, sport, diving and heritage inspired watches, as well as the exclusive Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze Boutique Edition which is available only at TUDOR mono brand boutiques.