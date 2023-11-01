Mitchell House Formal

Mitchell House is a school in east Belfast, for children with physical disabilities and associated learning and sensory needs, from the ages of 3 to 19. In June they held their school formal in the La Mon Hotel – the first formal for a few years. Students and staff were excited to get dressed up in dazzling ballgowns and tuxedos, to spend the night feasting and dancing. It was a good opportunity to celebrate students who were leaving us in June, as well as catch up with some past pupils. A great night was had by all.

