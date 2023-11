Miss Denise O’Hagan, daughter of Bridget and Dwyer O’Hagan from Banbridge, recently married Stephe Nicholson, son of Norma and Richard Nicholson.

The wedding took place on 30th September 2023 at The Old Rectory, Killyman.

Denise wore a stunning Ronald Joyce gown from Perfect Day, Lurgan and Stephen wore a suit from Red Belfast.

Photography by Jervis Wedding Photography.