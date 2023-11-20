Pravha takes the reins at Down Royal hospitality suite

Northern Ireland’s favourite racecourse raises the bar with relaunched Pravha Suite

Premium, lighter tasting Pilsner, Pravha, part of the Molson Coors Beverage Company portfolio, has secured naming rights to Down Royal’s hospitality space located on the top floor of the hospitality pavilion in a new sponsorship deal.

Described as the ‘best of both worlds’, Pravha is a premium 4%, lighter tasting pilsner, which has all the bold flavour of a high-quality pilsner style beer, perfectly balanced with an unexpectedly light and refreshing taste.

This sponsorship builds on Molson Coors Beverage Company’s long-standing relationship with the racecourse having partnered with Down Royal since 2020 and reaffirms the Brewer’s dedication to supporting Northern Ireland’s horse racing industry.

The beautifully branded Pravha Suite is perfectly situated overlooking the parade ring and is one of Down Royal’s larger capacity spaces making it perfect for a day at the races and private events alike.

Over the past 12 months, the Suite has played host to thousands of guests across the 13 busy race fixtures with a plethora of Molson Coors beverages being sold at the stylishly appointed bar.

Commenting on the new sponsorship, Chris Maguire, Key Account Manager for Molson Coors Beverage Company said: “I am delighted that one of the world’s premium beers originating from the home of pilsner will now have such a strong presence at the home of horseracing in Northern Ireland.

“This new partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting the local horse racing industry and gives us the opportunity to be amongst the excitement of every race day.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to the refreshed Pravha Suite and showcasing this premium pilsner as well as our wider portfolio of Molson Coors brands.”

Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal Racecourse added: “We are thrilled to be building on our relationship with Molson Coors through partnering with Pravha in the refresh of our hospitality suite, now known as The Pravha Suite.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing the upgraded space to customers, and with a fresh look and a strong front bar presence, we’ve no doubt that Pravha will be the beer of choice for many racegoers.”