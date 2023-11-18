Belfast-based photographer Jennifer Willis recently brought her ‘Seen to be Heard’ exhibition on secondary breast cancer to Londonderry as part of the Hive Cancer Support – Breast Cancer Awareness Month programme.

The exhibition took place in The Playhouse, Derry and was to raise awareness of the need for more funding, research, recognition and treatment to be given to women with secondary breast cancer here in Northern Ireland.

