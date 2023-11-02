Sleep in Style

DFI Beds and Erin McGregor unveil exclusive new bed collection

Launched at the Ideal Home Show in the RDS, Dublin, leading Irish bed manufacturer and retailer, DFI Beds and Brand Collaborator, Erin McGregor announced the launch of the new Autumn/Winter collection from the Imperfection by Erin range.

Building on the success of their first collaborative collection and drawing inspiration from Erin’s passion for interiors and leaning into the current trend for chic neutral hues in luxurious fabrics, the Autumn/Winter 2023 collection features a stylish selection of headboard silhouettes in a palette of classic neutral shades, offering customers a high-end aesthetic at affordable prices.

Speaking about her new collection with DFI Beds, Erin comments: “I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to attend the Ideal Home Show to launch my latest Imperfection by Erin beds collection for Autumn/Winter.

” As with the previous collection, my goal was to combine the style and luxury that I’m seeing in interiors trends with the comfort and affordable prices that DFI Beds deliver on, and this range delivers both!”

The ‘Imperfection by Erin McGregor’ collection with DFI Beds comprises of three stylish beds, called Bliss, Dreamweaver and Oasis.

Talking about the design process for this second collection and what Erin wanted to achieve, she said:

“Collaborating with the DFI Beds team, I devoted myself to crafting a collection of beds that exude both fashion and luxury, while remaining highly affordable. It brings me so much joy to offer people with the opportunity to transform their bedrooms into the stylish sanctuaries they’ve always wanted, with an array of materials and classic colour palettes and stylish silhouettes so suit every taste.”

Managing Director of DFI Beds, Brian McCann added: “We are thrilled to have introduced our latest collaboration with Erin at the Ideal Home Show.

“Together, we’ve meticulously crafted a brand-new collection for the Autumn/Winter season, seamlessly merging Erin’s distinctive style and innovation with DFI Beds’ mastery in designing beds and mattresses that seamlessly blend luxury, comfort, and affordability.”