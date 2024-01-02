Law Society Dinner

The magnificent Culloden Estate was the venue for the Law Society of Northern Ireland’s annual dinner. Over 200 solicitors attended the dinner, including newly admitted solicitors, and guests enjoyed the opportunity to mingle with colleagues.

Guests heard speeches from the Society’s new president, Darren Toombs, and His Honour Judge Philip Gilpin, who reflected on the value of the legal profession to the community.

During his keynote address, the Society’s new president welcomed the newly admitted solicitors and outlined his passion for supporting those wishing to become solicitors in Northern Ireland. Representatives from the Society’s charity of the year, the ‘Boom Foundation’, also spoke about their work and the year ahead.

