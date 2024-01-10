Sport Inspires Event Celebrates Our Sporting Champions

Mary Peters Trust supporters, their guests, and athletes past and present came together in the spirit of sport for the Trust’s annual festive fundraising get together. Hosted by BBC NI’s Stephen Watson, the 2023 Sport Inspires Christmas Lunch was a look forward to the Paris 2024 Olympics as well as a look back at the incredible achievements of our local athletes at Olympics and Paralympics across the decades. On stage and joining Lady Mary Peters were guests of honour; rower Philip Doyle and athletes Ciara Mageean and Michael McKillop. Lady Mary was presented with the first bottle produced of the Goldengirl Gin by Peter Lavery of Titanic Distillers who will donate proceeds to the Mary Peters Trust. Taking place at Belfast’s Hilton Hotel, the convivial gathering celebrated Northern Ireland’s sporting excellence whilst raising funds for talented athletes both disabled and able-bodied to go forward and progress to the highest level possible.

For full coverage check out the January Ulster Tatler.