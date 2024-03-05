‘CelebrateHer’ Conference hosts hundreds kicking off International Women’s Day!

On Friday, March 1st 2024, the vibrant spirit of International Women’s Day came alive as nearly 300 women gathered from across the North Coast community for the empowering ‘CelebrateHer Conference’ held at the Ulster University Coleraine.

Organised collaboratively by Enterprise Causeway & Ulster University and expertly hosted by Caroline O’Neill, founder of Digg Mama and the Digg Podcast, the event centred around the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion.’

Throughout the day, attendees were treated to an array of inspirational keynote speeches and panel discussions, where speakers from diverse backgrounds shared their personal stories and triumphs.

Networking took centre stage, providing attendees with invaluable opportunities to connect, exchange stories, and strengthen their collective power.

Additionally, the event featured a support and employers’ marketplace, offering insights into personal development, training opportunities, and career prospects.

Reflecting on the day’s success, Event Promoter Jane Taggart expressed immense pride in the event’s ability to bring together such a dynamic group of women. Ulster University Provost, Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the university’s commitment to celebrating female leadership and innovation.

Supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership and the Connecting Communities project, funded by the International Fund for Ireland, the ‘CelebrateHer Conference’ underscored the importance of unity, empowerment, and the collective pursuit of progress.

As plans for next year’s event take shape, organisers eagerly anticipate building upon this year’s success and continuing to champion women’s achievements across Northern Ireland.

By Natasha Nelson