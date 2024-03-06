‘Guilt-Free’ Afternoon at The Avenue Cinema Belfast

Over 50 cinema enthusiasts from across Northern Ireland indulged in a guilt-free afternoon at The Avenue Cinema in Belfast, courtesy of zero alcohol wine brand Not guilty.

Organised by Craigavon-based United Wines, the distributer of Not Guilty in Northern Ireland, lucky winners of a competition enjoyed an exclusive trip to The Avenue in CastleCourt Shopping Centre. They were treated to a screening of the movie ‘Wicked Little Letters,’ featuring Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, along with complimentary drinks, food, and parking.

Not Guilty offers a range of full-flavoured, full-bodied zero alcohol wines, allowing drinkers to savour a few glasses without worrying about the consequences the next day.

Gemma Herman, Brand Manager at United Wines, highlighted the competition’s success, noting the enthusiastic response from people seeking a guilt-free day out in Belfast.

“We ran this competition in January, a month when everyone wants to eat and drink healthier, and the response was fantastic from people wanting a ‘guilt-free’ day out in Belfast.”

She emphasised Not Guilty’s appeal to wine lovers who desire all the enjoyment without any drawbacks.

“Not Guilty is the perfect drink for wine lovers who want all the fun without the baggage” she added that the range “is so good you’ll think you’re drinking the real deal.”

Crafted with top-quality grapes, the Not Guilty range, including Rosé, Pino Grigio, and red variations, delivers authentic flavours that rival traditional wines.

The ‘Low and No Alcohol’ market is on the rise across the UK, with half of the population purchasing such products in 2022. Millennials, in particular, are leading the charge, with over a third of them buying Low & No alcohol products in the last six months.

Established in 1985, United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, has grown into one of the largest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland. With an 80,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon and a staff of 55, United Wines supplies a wide range of beers, wines, spirits, and soft drinks to over 1,000 establishments nationwide, including bars, restaurants, hotels, off-licenses, and more.

There is no better time than the present to try this leading company’s Not Guilty range, “and in the morning, your head will thank you for the guilt-free good times,” said Gemma.

