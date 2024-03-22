Ulster Tatler Interiors Lifetime Recognition Awards 2024

Four distinguished individuals were recognised at the annual Ulster Tatler Interiors Lifetime Recognition Awards in association with Hafele Ireland.

The awards took place in the Ulster Reform Club on Thursday 14th March. Now in their fifth year, the awards were established to acknowledge the contribution made by key individuals in the architectural and interior design sectors in Northern Ireland. The awards were hosted by fashionista and Cool FM presenter Rebecca McKinney.

Norman Wilson, founder of furniture retailer CFC Interiors, was awarded a Lifetime Recognition Award for his contribution to the furniture industry at the gala dinner. Norman was born in Kilinall in Caledon and has been in the furniture business for nearly 50 years. As well as CFC Interiors the company also incorporates beds.ie and Killymoon.

North Belfast native Martin Hare, from architectural practice McAdam Design, was awarded for his contribution to architecture. Martin has worked on many award-winning projects including Belfast Boys’ Model School, Templemore Baths and Bangor Aurora Aquatics and Leisure Complex.

Cookstown born Ronnie McCulloch, from kitchen design practice

Daniel George Kitchens, was awarded for his contribution to the kitchen industry. Daniel George Kitchens is based on the Ruskey Road in Cookstown.

Co. Down born Evelyn Mehaffey, from interior design studio Stylish Living, was awarded for her contribution to interior design. Stylish Living is based on Lady Wallace Lane in Lisburn.

