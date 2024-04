Back in April 2006, Ulster Tatler covered one of the most fashionable events of the month. Lara Salmon attended Style Academy’s 15th birthday, which was held at the Potthouse’s Sugar Room, with a splashing red dress code.

In attendance were broadcaster, Christine Bleakley, Fiona Hurley former Miss Northern Ireland, UTV’s Julian Simmons, PR director Cathy Martin and Style Academy managing director, Tracey Hill.