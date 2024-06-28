The 248th anniversary of US Independence was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Ardnavally, Shaws Bridge, in Belfast on Thursday, June 27th. The event drew a distinguished crowd, including notable attendees Consul General Belfast James Applegate and his wife Sarah Boyke. Despite the unseasonable Belfast weather the gathering was a resounding success, marked by its vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Guests enjoyed a series of speeches that highlighted the enduring friendship between the United States and Northern Ireland.

The meticulously organised event provided an excellent platform for networking and celebrating shared values and history. The celebration was widely regarded as a worthy tribute to America’s enduring spirit of independence, leaving attendees with a sense of pride and camaraderie.