Cinemagic Young Film Programmers’ Summer Scheme Launches for 2024

Cinemagic has launched its annual call for young film enthusiasts to take on the role of ‘film consultants’ this July, to participate in workshops and film screenings to help programme a series of films for the annual Cinemagic Festival that takes place in October 2024, supported by the Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen. The film consultants scheme runs in Belfast’s Ulster Museum and for the first time in Portstewart’s Flowerfield Arts Centre.

Participants in the 2-day programme will work in groups of 8 – 11-year-olds, 12 – 14-year-olds and 15 – 17-year-olds along with the Cinemagic team to discuss festival planning and to help steer the choice of films for the autumn, as they watch and critique films from around the globe!

If you are a budding film critic who would enjoy the opportunity to spend time with Cinemagic Film Festival, then this is a fantastic summer scheme opportunity to meet likeminded young people who love watching and discussing films, deciding on some of the content for the largest film festival for young people in the UK and Ireland. The programme is open to all young people in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

Chris Shaw, Cinemagic Programmer, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming young film fans to our annual young film consultants panel, which has been one of the longest-running initiatives of the Cinemagic Festival since its inception. The film consultants will have the opportunity to watch and review international films guided by the Cinemagic team and there will be lots of opportunities for discussion and debate.”

TICKET BOOKING: https://tinyurl.com/mph7anjr

Young consultants will meet on the following dates and participants must be available for both dates.

Cinemagic Young Consultants 2024:

15 – 18-year-olds: Thursday 18th and Friday 19th July

10.30am – 3.00pm: Ulster Museum, Belfast.

12 – 14-year-olds: Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July

10.30am – 3.00pm: Ulster Museum, Belfast.

8 – 11-year-olds: Tuesday 23rd and Wednesday 24th July

10.30am – 4.00pm: Ulster Museum, Belfast.

8 – 11-year-olds: Thursday 25th and Friday 26th July

11.00am – 3.00pm: Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart

For more information, visit: www.cinematic.org.uk

Cinemagic Festival supporters:

The Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen, Belfast City Council, Film Hub NI, part of the BFI Film Audience Network, awarding funds from National, Department of Education (Ireland).