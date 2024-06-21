AyuGlo Unveils New Gradual Premium Tan Formula

AyuGlo is excited to announce the launch of its new Gradual Tan, a beautiful, buttery moisturiser designed to provide a natural-looking, streak-free tan. This innovative formula is packed with high-quality ingredients sealed with the Guaranteed Irish symbol that nourish and protect the skin while delivering a beautiful glow.

This gradual tan offers a subtle and controlled approach to achieving a bronzed hue, building colour slowly with each application. This allows you to customise your tan to your desired level, ensuring a more natural and seamless finish.

This fantastic formula features a blend of luxurious ingredients known for their skin benefits, including wine extract, which is rich in polyphenolic compounds that act as powerful antioxidants, helping to protect the skin from free radicals and promoting a healthy, youthful appearance. Truffle extract, sourced from the prestigious regions of South-France and North-Italy, is renowned for its richness in amino acids, minerals, and valuable sugars. This extract offers tonifying and moisture-balancing effects, enhancing the skin’s overall condition. Shea butter, provides excellent skin conditioning properties, delivering deep hydration and improving skin texture. Additionally, sunflower oil, which is known for its emollient properties, spreads well and absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky residue. Enriched withVitamin F, the sunflower oil nourishes and uplifts the skin, leaving it soft and smooth.

For best results, wax or shave 24 hours before use. Ensure skin is clean, exfoliated, and free from moisturisers, deodorant, make-up, or perfume.

Apply the tanner using a mitt in circular motions, starting from the ankles upwards. Allow the product to dry before dressing and allow to develop for 4-8 hours.