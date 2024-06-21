Summer of Creativity Ahead as ‘Bank of Ideas’ Recipients are Announced

Twenty nine schemes will share £50,000 from the “Bank of Ideas” to fund local creative projects across Belfast this summer and into the autumn, thanks to funding from Belfast City Council’s Belfast 2024 programme.

Belfast City Council is investing £5.9 million into Belfast 2024, which builds upon the council’s existing support for culture and arts and invites citizens to get creative, through a mix of new commissions and community-led programmes, all reflecting the city’s diversity and vibrancy.

A further £250,000 has also been secured from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for ‘Our Future Heritage’ which will enable people to explore Belfast’s tangible and intangible heritage and its impact on our identity through ten Belfast 2024 projects.

The aim of the Belfast 2024 programme is to support jobs in the creative sector, create new opportunities for residents to enjoy and participate in the arts, and showcase the city as a global destination for culture, through its three key themes of People, Place and Planet.

The projects secured the highest number of votes at a special ‘creative market’ held at City Hall on Sunday 2 June, where they showcased their concepts to visitors who had the final say in which schemes received funding and will be rolled out across the city between June and October. See full list below of chosen projects.

“We’ve had a great response to our invitation for communities to bring forward their own ideas for what they’d like to see, and deliver, in their neighbourhoods as part of Belfast 2024,” said Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray. “Their concepts are all unique, and show how creativity can bring people together, encourage them to try something different and provide opportunities for everyone to get involved, no matter what their ability or background. “It has also unearthed people and new groups who are passionate about where they live and the kind of place they want to create.”

Also coming up this summer as part of the Belfast 2024 programme is Midsummer at the Lyric, a new take on the Shakespeare classic from 4-7 July and the first open air production to be held in the Lyric Theatre’s outdoor amphitheatre space.

Tickets are now sold out, but a waiting list is currently open at lyrictheatre.co.uk

Wild Belfast are holding a number of outdoor workshops through their Safari in the City series, inviting residents to learn more about the butterflies, wildflowers, bats and other biodiversity on our doorstep, while Show Some Love Green House – located at 171-175 Victoria Street in Belfast city centre – is open daily 10am-6pm, with events and workshops.

Ahead of Water Works on Saturday 3 August, which will see thousands of boats of all shapes and sizes launched along the River Lagan, arts organisation are also inviting visitors to call into their pop-up shop in CastleCourt every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to get involved in making their own boat.

Voting for The Bank of Ideas in the IOPD (International Observatory on Participatory Democracy) Awards is open until 12pm on 1 July at https://participate.oidp.net/



The 29 ‘Bank of Ideas’ projects are:

ArtsFest – ArtsFest3: Engaging – June 2024

A festival bringing together Belfast creatives at Arts for All, with free inclusive workshops to co-create art and exhibitions for under-represented artists to showcase and sell their work.

Suicide Awareness and Support Group – Chill with Gill café and support for people with anxiety

A weekly support group for people with anxiety, run by a yoga teacher, with chats, deep relaxation, breathing techniques, and advice.

Antoinette Campbell – Wonder Bubble Magic Show – June-October

Experiential and immersive workshops in hostels and with assisted living residents, culminating in a wonder bubble magic show.

Tracey Tsang – Bee Wildflower workshops – July and August

Creative workshops for kids to make bee-shaped recycled paper and paper mache seed bombs, with a creative competition featuring an art exhibition and prizes.

Belfast Massage Project – July-September

Accredited aromatherapy health massage training for members of the asylum and refugee communities, promoting self-care, teamwork and mental health.

Sailortown Regeneration – A Brush with History – July-September

In collaboration with the local community, artists and the Belfast Archive Project, an initiative to re-animate areas of Sailortown with dynamic imagery of local heritage and culture from the area.

Chris Lowry – Community Garden Open Day – July-October

An alleyway garden open day for anyone near the Ormeau Road, with a barbecue, wildflower mural creation and a travelling bike-propelled art gallery!

Mark Cousins and Ross Anderson-Doherty – Disabled Cabaret performance – July

A disabled queer cabaret to raise awareness of the talent of disabled queer people in Belfast.

Meadow Ladies of Bog Meadows – The Meadow Heart Project – July-August

Creation of a large, heart-shaped public art mosaic in Bog Meadows’ new community Wilding Garden, with 15 small pieces to represent the elements of the nature reserve the ladies love the most.

Shannen McNeice – Between Galaxies (profound and multiple learning disabilities children’s show) – July

A multi-sensory theatre show for four young audience members with multiple and profound disabilities and three actors.

Janine Cousins – Community Craft – Give It a Go embroidery – July

Beginner workshops to teach embroidery stitches which can be used in mending or upcycling clothes/fabrics, empowering people and connecting them together.

Neurodiversity SPARK – Neurodiversity SPARK family fun day – August

A family fun day for neurodivergent parents and children, where parents and children can socialise with people like them, with arts stations, guitar lessons, creative writing sessions, quiet areas and food!

Shared Reading at the Duncairn – Stories from the Shadows – 9 August

A summer of pop-up flash fiction encounters on the theme of shadows, culminating in readings at a celebration of the Irish short story at the 10th annual Scribes at The Duncairn writers’ panel.

Black Moon DJ Collective – Mark Patty, Robert Whiteman, Steven Bradley & Deirdre McKenna – Pop-up Picnic Party – August

A music-filled, fun afternoon of creative community that is disabled-led, for all the family. Black Moon DJ will bring the music to get you dancing, with games and prizes. We invite you to join us and bring a picnic.

Corrina Askin for Grow Community Garden/Cave Hill Conservation Dreamer’s Space – expanding the trail – August

Training volunteers to expand on an inspiring art trail recently installed in Grow Community Garden and inspire creativity and wellness for children and young people.

SEN Reform Wellbeing Day for parents/Carers of children with special educational needs and/or disabilities – August

An initiative dedicated to amplifying the voices of neurodivergent youth. By showcasing personal stories through creative activities, it seeks to change attitudes and foster greater understanding of neurodivergence within society.

Spectrum Centre – Ausume Rascal’s Art Explosion – August-October

Art club for kids with an autism spectrum diagnosis to work with an artist to create colourful dinosaurs to be displayed in Shankill Road shop windows and public spaces.

Conway Education Centre – Threads of Empowerment: Transforming Lives through Sustainable Fashion – August-September

Sustainable fashion for refugee and asylum-seeking children, with a charity shop trip, upcycling training and guidance from a fashion designer and a professional photoshoot to showcase the outfits created.

Adele Huddleston – Lower Oldpark Community Association Children’s Community Library and Book Club – September- October

Children’s Community Library will allow children free access to borrow books, their own book club for discussing chosen books and take part in book-themed art and crafts.

Open Ormeau Community Collective – Ballynafest Community Fair – 7 September

Ballynafest will be a family-friendly event, showcasing local musical talent with circus performances, storytelling, community singing and family picnics where neighbours can meet and friendships can be forged at the heart of the community in Ormeau Park.

Climate Craic Festival – 14 September

An inclusive event in Belfast that uses creative arts to engage the community with climate action, promoting sustainability and fostering strong community connections through workshops, performances, and interactive activities.

Zara Birch – Belfast Women’s Circle – 21 September

A sharing circle for women and girls of all generations and cultures, coming together on World Gratitude Day to share stories, boost connections and mental health, with free yoga, meditation, mindfulness and writing workshops.

Roma Support Hub (Forward South Partnership) – Cosmopolitan Cooking Club – September

Bringing the local community together to prepare food and eat it together.

Meg Magill – The Wee Swap – September

A swap shop for children to swap and reuse clothing, toys and other items on the Newtownards Road with toy hospital, children makers’ space, embroidery station, rag mural and a clothes mender.

Community Together Belfast – Cregagh and Woodstock Diversity Carnival – September

A colourful, creative celebration of the many diverse cultures that exist on the Cregagh and Woodstock Roads, using dance, music, storytelling, visual art, food, and fun to bring people together.

Platform Arts – East Belfast Late Night Art – September

Creating a map of East Belfast arts locations for open gallery events on the first Thursday of the month, with a guided tour, talks and a shuttle bus.

Pitt Park Residents’ Association – Pitt Stop caravan – October

Turning a caravan into a creative community hub in Pitt Park as a drop-in for all ages for a cuppa and soup or for children’s games, crafts, and community fun days.

Ark Housing – Big Belfast Halal-o-ween Party – October

Inclusive celebration that re-imagines Halloween, making it more welcoming for Muslim families by blending cultural traditions, music and entertainment to create connections and showcase creativity and diversity.