The Future of Shared Learning

An exciting new initiative to encourage cross border education led by the Education Authority has been awarded €34.5m (£29m) of PEACEPLUS funding. This ASPIRE project will bring 111,000 students at every school level, from different cultural, religious, and socio-economic backgrounds together to learn over the next 5 years. The project will also provide joint training schemes to better equip 1,761 educators to facilitate shared learning.

The PEACEPLUS programme is co-funded by the EU, the UK and Irish Governments and the NI Executive, with total value of €1.14 billion. The initiative has gained a wealth of support, with Education Minister Paul Givan stating the programme will bring “educational, social and economic benefits”.

SEUPB Chief Executive Gina McIntyre hopes it will support children and young people to see that ‘difference’ is not a cause for division but an opportunity for learning and growth.”

For more information, visit: www.seupb.eu/peaceplus.