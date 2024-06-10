posted on June 10th, 2024

Ulster Tatler Influential Women Of The Year Awards 2024 Winners


Congratulations to all our winners’ at Ulster Tatler Influential Women’s Awards 2024, which took place at the Ulster Reform Club and was hosted by Rebecca McKinney. Many thanks to our main sponsor Galgorm!

Entrepreneur – Charlotte Dixon (Elephant Rock Hotel)

Outstanding Contribution to Health – Dr Aisling Gough
Women who have Overcome Adversity – Amy Doherty
Contribution to Beauty – Bridgeen King
Contribution to Fashion – Aoife Harvey
Best Dressed on the Day: Eve Hughes
Influential Woman of the Year – Rose Neill

Subscribe to our Newsletter

To stay up to date on news and events.

Link to Ulster Tatler Awards 2024 About page