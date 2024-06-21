posted on June 21st, 2024

Ulster Tatler Summer Drinks at Stephen Whalley Gallery


Guests enjoyed wine and Four Star Pizza at the Ulster Tatler’s annual summer drinks party, which took place at the Stephen Whalley and Dawn Crothers Gallery & Studios in East Belfast. Guests enjoyed wine and beer courtesy of United Wines.

 

For Full Coverage See Our July Issue

 

 

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

To stay up to date on news and events.

Link to Ulster Tatler Awards 2024 About page