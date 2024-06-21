posted on June 21st, 2024
Ulster Tatler Summer Drinks at Stephen Whalley Gallery
Guests enjoyed wine and Four Star Pizza at the Ulster Tatler’s annual summer drinks party, which took place at the Stephen Whalley and Dawn Crothers Gallery & Studios in East Belfast. Guests enjoyed wine and beer courtesy of United Wines.
For Full Coverage See Our July Issue
